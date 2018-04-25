Students plan city-wide cleanup on May 23

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Student leaders at American Falls High School want to resurrect “Community Pride Day,” a day where students come to beautify downtown American Falls. American Falls Mayor Marc Beitia, also a teacher at the school, told the American Falls City Council to look out for projects for the students to do.

The expectation is that the day would be Thursday, May 23. The students would have an end-of-school awards assembly that morning, and then transition to cleaning up around town from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!