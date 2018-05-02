Death notice
Clint Armstrong, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home, April 21, 2018. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 30, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A viewing was held Sunday and at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. His interment followed at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, with Military Rites provided by Pocatello Veteran Honor Guard. Memories and condolences may be shared online with his family at wilksfuneralhome.com.
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!
Armstrong family
My name is Ryan Hawes I grew up a couple of blocks away from your family in Aberdeen
Clint was a good friend of mine through school I’m sorry about his passing I wish you the best