Kawehi Beck crowned as Aberdeen’s 2019 Distinguished Young Woman

Aberdeen High School junior Kawehi Beck was crowned Aberdeen’s Distinguished Young Woman 2019 at the conclusion of the program held Saturday, April 21, at 7 p.m. in the Aberdeen Middle School gymnatorium.

Mark and Sherrie Horrocks served as masters of ceremonies. The theme of the program was “Rock Around The Clock.”

With seven contestants, the program had two groups of participants that showed off their fitness level, talents, and self-expression in the form of poise, dress choice, and brief answers to questions chosen directly before answering them.

Kawehi was awarded a scholarship for $1,200 for being named Aberdeen’s Distinguished Young Woman. She also was named in the top three in four of the five categories….

