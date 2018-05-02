Plenty of choices, and ballots, in upcoming primary election

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Early voting is open for the primary election coming up on Tuesday, May 15. Early voting is available at the Power County Courthouse. On Tuesday, May 15, voting will be available at the usual county polling places. Call the Power County Clerk’s office at 208-226-7611 for precinct information, or see the county website.

The Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a candidate forum tomorrow, Thursday, May 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Falls Library.

A voters guide of contested local legislative elections is in this week’s issue of The Press. The contested elections for this election are on the Republican ballot. They include Legislative District #28 state …

