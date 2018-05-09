Beverly Ann Bartholoma died in Glendale, AZ, on Saturday, April 21, 2018, due to complications of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. The daughter of Ralph and Itha Barton, she was born in American Falls, ID, on Dec. 14, 1926.

Beverly was raised in Twin Falls, ID, and Pocatello, ID, by her mother. She received a degree in elementary education at Idaho State University and began her teaching career in Arimo, ID, followed by one year each in Blackfoot, ID, and Shelley, ID.

Beverly Barton married Lloyd Bartholoma on Dec. 27, 1951. They had one son, David, born in 1953.

She spent the majority of her career teaching elementary school in Aberdeen, retiring in 1986. Beverly was an active member of the Aberdeen Methodist Church until she moved to Sun City, AZ, in 2004. She enjoyed various craftwork. Beverly also enjoyed traveling and sightseeing with Lloyd.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in 2002 and is survived by her son, David Bartholoma and wife, Carolyn, brother Jon Buckland and wife Sharon, two grandsons, two great-grandsons, one niece, and one nephew.

Memorial services will be held at the Aberdeen Methodist Church. The date is tentatively planned for Friday, May 18.