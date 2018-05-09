1944-2018

Henry D. Hiebert, Jr. died of an apparent heart attack at his home in Deer Trail, CO, on Jan. 22, 2018. Henry was the third child of Henry D. Hiebert, Sr., and Ruth Doris Hiebert Hiebert, both who preceded him in death. He is survived by his second wife, Ilona Bird Hiebert; his first wife; two daughters; six siblings: Eva Hiebert Klink, Johnstown, CO; RuthAnn Hiebert, Salem, OR; Linda Hiebert Sekiguchi, Minden, NV; David Hiebert, Scottdale, PA; Elsie Hiebert Lamp Dickerson, Malad City, ID; Erna Hiebert Haskins, Blackfoot, ID; and step-daughters, Nadja Bird Anderson, Juneau, AK; and Thalia Bird Yates, Arvada, CO; and numerous grandchildren, in-laws and step-grandchildren.

Henry was born on April 1, 1944 in Newport, WA. In addition to Newport, he lived in Aberdeen, ID; North Newton, KS, while a student at Bethel College; Henderson and Beatrice NB; Arvada and Wheatridge CO; before his move to Deer Trail, CO, where he purchased grazing land for his horses. He was working toward his dream of living in Alaska, where he had been successful in hunting adventures.

As a skilled hunter, Henry bagged lots of game, including elk, deer and antelope in multiple states each hunting season. On one trip to Alaska, he got a bear and proudly displayed the rug in his home. Some years he would tag deer from Idaho, Wyoming and his home state of Colorado. He was an outfitter-guide for other hunters’ trips into the Rocky Mountains, using his skill and equipment to help others realize their dreams.

He loved fishing and boating, kindly including his extended family in this recreational activity at many family reunion events. Some favorite memories are from Eleven Mile, and Horsetooth reservoirs, CO; American Falls and Palisades reservoirs, ID; and Lake Powell.

Henry served as a conscientious objector during the Viet Nam War era, working at the State Home and Training School for Mental Defectives, Wheatridge, CO, during his two+ year term of service. His Mennonite Voluntary Service unit provided many hours of fellowship for the guys and gals away from home. Later, he also volunteered both in Colorado and in other areas with Mennonite and Methodist disaster services.

Following his Mennonite Voluntary Service term, Henry worked as grounds crew foreman for the Lutheran Hospital in Wheatridge and supervised the grounds crew at Crown Hill cemetery, Wheat Ridge, CO. Later, as a freelance maintenance and landscape contractor, his extended family joked about his “office” in a Denver area McDonald’s, where he contacted many of his customers and co-workers.

Henry was a ballplayer and excelled in the Denver area fast-pitch softball league. He loved his horses and supported his step-daughters in their competitive horse riding.

Henry sang in the Trinity United Methodist Church Choir, Denver; including a trip to New York and a concert at Carnegie Hall. The distance between Deer Trail and Denver disrupted this connection in later years.

One seasonal tradition included a trip to cut Christmas trees for residences and churches. Some of the trees he delivered were as large as 20 feet tall.

A birthday/Easter/ Memorial gathering, held April 1, 2018 in Arvada, CO, drew about 100 guests and prompted sharing memories and expressions of appreciation for Henry’s life.

The extended family has set up a memorial fund in memory of Henry’s mother, Ruth Doris Hiebert Hiebert, 1915-1979. You may contribute to this fund: The Ruth Doris Hiebert Hiebert Memorial, c/o Bethel College, North Newton, KS 67117 Memo: Mennonite Library and Archives.