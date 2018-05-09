Aberdeen Police Department gets new police drug dog

Saturday, Feb. 17, Vic arrived in Aberdeen. Vic is a two year old male Belgain Malinois who will be certified in Aberdeen as a drug dog and a tracking dog. Vic is a certified narcotics dog through Bingham County. He is trained to locate multiple drugs. He will be a tracking dog in Aberdeen also so he can help look for lost children.

Vic was given to Aberdeen by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, along with a kennel for him to live in. There is an organized process when a drug dog is being turned over to a new handler, and Vic, along with his new handler Corporal Zach Monahan …

