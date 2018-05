Band and choir students from American Falls High School and William Thomas Middle School will present the “Spring Showcase” on Tuesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the AFHS Auditorium.

The AFHS Art Department students’ art gallery will be displayed in the commons area starting at 6:00 p.m. before and during the concert.

AFHS actors will also be participating in the evenings events. Admission is free.