Robert “Bob” Spencer Allen, 83, of American Falls passed away Friday, May 11, 2018. The visitation will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. The funeral will start at 2 p.m. and the graveside with military honors will follow at the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

