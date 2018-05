The Aberdeen Tiger boys’ track team took the district championship after the dust settled on the district meet held Tuesday and Wednesday, May 8 and 9. The team had a score of 117, West Side was next with 100.5, Bear Lake had 81, Soda Springs had 64 and Malad scored 9.5.

“These senior boys had been gunning for West Side for a …

