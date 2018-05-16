Changes are made at recycling center

The Aberdeen recycling center has been open daily during daylight hours, but that is going to change on Friday, June 1. When that date arrives, the recycle center will only be open two days a week, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The recycle center will only take clean cardboard, metal and grass clippings. They will take no plastic, styrofoam or lights. Clean cardboard means cardboard that has no peanuts, straw or styrofoam in or connected to it. Metal means straight metal, no refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners. Absolutely no household garbage is accepted at the recycle center. The grass clippings are …