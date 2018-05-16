AFHS girls track wins district meet, 17 boys and girls head to state

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls High School track and field team had a strong showing at the 3A Fifth District track meet on Thursday and Friday, May 10 and 11 in American Falls. The girls’ team took first place at the meet, and a total of 17 students qualified to attend the state track meet, this weekend in Middleton, ID.

On the girls side, Mckenzie Long had first place finishes in the 100 meter dash and the long jump. Jailene Garcia took first in the 200 meter race …

