Major construction begins on Fort Hall in A.F.

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Work will begin soon on a major road project in American Falls. Fort Hall Avenue, from the Highway 39 bypass to a spot just short of Harrison Street, will be dug up and replaced.

Taylor Construction, the major contractor for the project, will be digging the road down 18 inches and replacing water line and portions of the sewer line under the road. The road will be repaved …

