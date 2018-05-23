George Vollmer was born Sept. 16, 1920 in American Falls, ID, to Christian and Hannah Lehman Vollmer.

He was raised in American Falls and graduated from AFHS in 1940.

George joined the Army Air Force in 1941 during World War II. He was a waist gunner on the B-17 (Flying Fortress) Bomber. He flew 34 combat missions (two on D-Day). He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He also earned an air medal with three oak leaf clusters, EAME Service Medal with one bronze battle star and a distinguished flying cross.

He returned on a leave and married Thelma Snow, his high school sweetheart, on Nov. 24, 1943 in Pocatello, ID.

After the war, the Vollmers returned to American Falls where he became a water well driller and a farmer. He and his wife developed the farm from a dry farm to irrigated land.

George loved staying active and physically fit. He loved to swim, ice skate, bike, fly, hike, camp and he was an avid golfer. He golfed for over 53 years. George was creative. He owned a patent, made many of his own tools, and was a skilled woodworker. George loved gardening and farming. He kept his place looking like a park.

He and his wife wintered in St. George, UT. They loved being near friends and family during the cold season.

He loved staying up with politics. He read the newspaper, listened to the radio, and watched TV to stay informed.

George passed away on Jan. 13, 2018 at St. George, UT, surrounded by his “girls”, Sandra Paulene McMillan Porter, Cherri Grischkowsky Oskins and Rasonda Grischkowsky Crandall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Vollmer, his sister, Lorraine Permann, and his parents, Christian and Hannah Vollmer. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was an amazing man. We called him our King. He will be missed by family, neighbors, golfers and business associates.

Graveside services will be Monday, May 28, at Falls View Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.