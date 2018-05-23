Ernest Wright Jones, born Feb. 26,1955, went to be with our Lord and his dog Tucker on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in his home peacefully in his sleep, after battling cancer for three years.

He was born in American Falls, lived in Rockland and then Neeley, ID, with his parents Joe and Patricia Jones and his brothers and sisters.

He drove fork lift for Heinz Frozen Foods for 20 years.

He enjoyed going for rides to see wildlife and nature’s beauty. He enjoyed taking pictures of wildlife and nature, fishing, hunting, and gardening in his yard.

In July 2017 he attended the Reel to Reel recovery fly fishing retreat for those with cancer. This retreat changed his life and helped him deal with his own cancer.

He is survived by: his wife, Julie Johnson-Jones; daughter, Shay Urqhart; step-daughters, Christy Tilley, Nicole McFarlane, and Richelle Johnson; adopted daughter, Kelsey Sorenson; sons-in-law, Scott Urqhart and Joel McFarlane; grandkids, Dorian Jones, Zach Urqhart, Rene McGeough, Cari McFarlane, Liam McFarlane and Mica McFarlane; parents, Joe and Patricia Jones; brothers, Ted Huber, Mitch Huber, Walt Jones and Tim Jones; sisters, Trish Millard, Judy Miller, and Fawn Wright;, plus many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

There will be no funeral or viewing, but we will be having a celebration of his life at his home. Date and time will be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.