Robert Hamrick

Robert “Bob” L. Hamrick, 72, of Bremerton, WA, passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Bob was born on March 18, 1946 in Leasburg, MO, to Clinton and Ruby (Craddock) Hamrick.

He attended East Bremerton High School and Spokane Community College.

On July 10, 1970, Bob married Jo Hopkins in Bremerton, WA. They were married for 22 years and have three children: Jason, Casey and Morie.

In the summer of 1995 Bob and Roni met and started their adventure. On Oct. 5, 2005, Bob married Roni Zimmerman at Lake Tahoe, CA. They have one daughter, Paige.

Bob loved life and made it a mission to have as much fun as possible. He would joke that he stole someone else’s fun because he had enough for two people. This frame of mind is reflective in the list of a few of the “careers” that he had over the years: gas station attendant, U.S. Navy, taxi driver, fire department stationed at Loma Linda, CA, as a smoke jumper, deputy for San Bernadino County in California, and police officer with the Bremerton Police Department (retiring as a captain).

After retirement he worked with friends as a bartender and blackjack dealer. In his spare time, Bob played slow pitch and golf. He also enjoyed diving and underwater photography.

Bob had a passion for knowledge and trivia, music – especially the Beatles, sports, politics, gardening, and a lot of other useless information (as he called it). He enjoyed being the expert in the room especially if he could make you laugh.

Bob loved his family and friends. He was happy to spoil them with food and sweet treats.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clinton; and sisters, Patricia and Betty.

Bob’s memory will live on with his loving wife, Roni; daughters Paige and Morie (Anthony); sons, Jason and Casey; daughter-in-law Kristen; sister, Shirley; brothers, Kirby and Dick; and grandchildren, Brooke, D’Andre, and Cole.

Celebration of Bob’s Life Story will take place Thursday, May 24, at 4 pm at GracePoint Church, student center, 8278 State Hwy 303 NE, Bremerton WA 98311.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Central Kitsap Medic One Foundation, 5300 NW Newberry Hill Rd., Silverdale, WA 98383. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com.