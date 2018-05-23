Celebration of Life

Michael John Smith was born Feb. 25, 1947 and passed away Feb. 17, 2018.

Mike’s wife, Sandie Hall-Smith, and his family, request the honor of your presence as we celebrate his much too short life in song, stories and pictures.

His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 26, at the American Falls Library Community Room from 1 to 4 p.m. Parking is available across the street at the park with handicap parking available at the library.

Please bring your photos and memories as we celebrate this husband, father, brother, friend, veteran, grandpa and great-grandpa!