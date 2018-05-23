AHS boys’ track team takes second at state

The Aberdeen High School boys’ track and field team brought home the second place trophy at the state meet held Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19. They earned 83 points behind Nampa Christian’s 93. There were 21 teams competing in the 2A division.

According to coach Jared Reed, all seniors on track team made it to state and have done track all four years of …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!