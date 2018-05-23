Concerned parents address trustees, superintendent about various topics

Many concerned parents, school teachers and patrons attended the school board meeting held Wednesday, May 16, spending hours on topics that ranged from lack of teachers and teachers not being treated fairly to wanting money for different programs. Trustees present were Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner and David Wahlen.

Braden Driscoll started the conversation saying he was a concerned parent. Aberdeen has good people, in both the community and in the school district, and he felt the district needed a new process for evaluating the administrators.

Ryan Wahlen said he was concerned about how school district employees are treated in the district. Teachers can’t address the administration with issues they may be having because they are afraid they will lose …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!