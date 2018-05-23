Firefighters ask for newer equipment

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Budgeting dominated the American Falls City Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, as the council grappled, not only with setting up dates to create the budget for next year, but just how to pay for necessary upgrades across several departments.

Around a dozen firefighters from the American Falls Fire Department came to speak to the council with one thing on their mind: aging and outdated equipment. Specifically, SCBA tanks firefighters use to breathe during a fire.

A number of the tanks have passed the date recommended for use, and a number more will expire in the next year and a half …

