Glen H. Morrical

On May 17, 2018 Glen passed away peacefully at his home with family surrounding him.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Davis Mortuary, 170 Idaho St. in American Falls and one hour prior to services on Saturday, June 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Ave. American Falls. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church. The military committal will follow the service at Falls View Cemetery. A luncheon after the graveside will be held at the St. John’s Church for all family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Power County Senior Citizen Center or The American Legion Roland Evans Post No 3.