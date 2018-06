Robert Kreg Thornton, 56, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in American Falls, ID.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the American Falls, ID, LDS 3rd Ward chapel, 650 Pocatello Ave, American Falls, ID.

Viewings will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, from 6-7:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the services, both at the church.

Burial will follow at the Neeley Cemetery.