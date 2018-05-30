We want the best for your students

Letters to the editor

Dear editor and fellow Aberdeen School District patrons,

The teachers within the Aberdeen School District are passionate about our work as we want nothing less than the best for our students. Poet William Butler Yeats remarked, “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” Truer words were never spoken.

For many students, a desire for education is often ignited by an inspiring teacher. This is what drives teachers to continue to dedicate their lives to education day after day. They work long hours, spend their own limited resources to innovate curriculum, and do everything they can to make sure their classrooms are safe and welcoming for students.

Aside from family and close friends, no one knows your student better than his or her teacher. We see students on a daily basis, we generate a relationship with every student and we strive to give each student exactly what they need to be successful.

As a teacher, I want to thank the community and stakeholders for their continued support of our educators. You truly have my respect and admiration and I am eternally grateful. Thank you kindly for your time and attention.

Sincerely,

Catrina Duke