Aberdeen High names top graduating students of 2018

Aberdeen High School has named the top 16 students of the graduating class of 2018. Because of the holiday weekend, the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as who made the top ten of the class, will be listed in next week’s edition of The Aberdeen Times.

Graduation ceremonies will be held Thursday, May 31, in the Aberdeen Middle School gymnatorium at 7 p.m. Maria Lemos McCabe will be the commencement speaker for the graduates. She is a 2005 AHS graduate. She has a bachelor’s in social work and a master’s in public administration. She has been working as an educational talent search advisor since …

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times!