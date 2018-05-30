Eighteen head to Pocatello for state rodeo

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Eighteen cowboys and cowgirls from the local American Falls, Aberdeen and Rockland high school rodeo team are heading to the state rodeo from Saturday, June 9 to Sunday, June 16, at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.

The group competed in 12 rodeos as part of the District 4 high school rodeo competition.

Going to state in the bareback riding competition is Zach Porath and Jordan Reed. Both are from Rockland. …

