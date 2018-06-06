Robert Kreg Thornton, 56, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 in American Falls, ID, surrounded by family. Kreg was born in American Falls to Arwyn Dunn Thornton and Lorna Lee (Anderson) Thornton.

After a short time living in Hagerman, ID, the family returned back to American Falls. As a youth, Kreg was very active in 4-H and high school sports. He loved the country lifestyle. There, he met his high school sweetheart, Donna Lea Morrical. They later married and lived happily for nearly 37 years and called American Falls their home. He loved his little country spread where he could spend time living a rural life and enjoy his hobbies.

They were blessed with a daughter, Krista, and later a son, Klayton.

Kreg worked 26 years for the Power County Highway District where he enjoyed running equipment and working within the community. He had a gift of gab and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He had a dear love for animals, especially horses and cows where he always had a small herd to keep him busy. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. From hunting, to camping, to afternoon drives where he enjoyed the natural beauty around him with his loved ones.

Later in his life he found a passion for public speaking and attending support groups spreading awareness for the disease Alpha-1. He found joy in knowing that he was helping others with the awareness of this disease. He was featured in a few magazines telling of his journey and he was always encouraging to those around him. He made lifelong friends through his journey of receiving two double lung transplants. Many of those friends were his doctors, transplant team, and nurses at the University of Utah hospital, who treated and cared for him through his long journey.

Kreg is survived by: his wife, Donna Thornton, American Falls; daughter, Krista Thornton, Idaho Falls, ID; son, Klayton Thornton, American Falls; father, Arwyn Thornton; mother, Lorna Thornton, both of American Falls; brother, Kirk Thornton, Boise; sister, Lynda Hawkes, Smithfield, UT; sister, Lana Davies, Pocatello, ID; brother, Ryan Thornton, Phoenix, AZ; mother-in-law Lottie Morrical, American Falls; and brother-in-law, Dale (Mary) Morrical.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Cleome Anderson; paternal grandparents, Crandall and Enid Thornton; father-in-law, Glen Morrical; and sister-in-law, Lori Morrical.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to local chapter of Alpha-1: Idaho Alpha-1 Community Outreach Inc., c/o Larry and Diane Angell, 2265 W. Seldovia St., Kuna, ID 83634.