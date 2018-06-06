Joseph Amos Jones “Joe” was born Sept. 5, 1933 at the home of his parents, David B. Jones and Eva Fae Walker Jones in Neeley, ID; where he resided most of his life. He departed this realm Friday, May 25, 2018 after a long struggle with diabetes and kidney cancer.

At the young age of four, Joe lost his mother in a tragic car accident. His Aunt Myrtle Jones Thompson became “Mom”.

Joe lost his right arm in a hunting accident when he was 19 years old. He had to learn to use his left hand to do everything as he was right handed. He invented ways to do many things by himself that took two hands.

Joe loved to go hunting, fishing and black powder shooting. He liked to watch Western Movies and read Western novels. He would watch the same movie over and over, but didn’t want to re-read the novels.

Joe enjoyed teasing children, his wife and most of his co-workers.

Joe was a great marksman and won a silver, ivory handled pistol in a competition.

He married Patricia Schultz in November 1953. They made their home in Neeley until the family ‘out grew’ the house. They then moved to Rockland, ID. In the year 2000 fire destroyed their home and they moved back to Neeley.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 years and six months, Patricia Schultz Jones; and his children, Ted, Mitch (Michelle), Trish Millard (Gailen), Judy Miller, Walt, Fawn Wright (Larry), Tim, Ernie (Julie Johnson-Jones) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Ernie, on May 17, 2018.

Joe was a fantastic father and grandfather and loved by all.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Rose Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.