Jeanne and Russ Orders

A memorial service for Jeanne Orders, who passed away Dec. 23, 2012, and John “Russ” Orders, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2018, will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

The combined memorial service will begin with a visitation of family and friends at 11 a.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street in American Falls. At 11:30 a.m., a procession will escort Jeanne’s and Russ’s cremains to Falls View Cemetery for a short service, followed by a Veterans Honor Guard to honor Russ’s military service.

After the memorial service, all are invited to meet at the Senior Citizen Center, 180 Idaho Street in American Falls.