Receiving the Tiger Academic Athlete Award

The five senior recipients of the Tiger Academic-Athlete Award were: (l to r) Victor Klassen, Bryson Foster, Dallon Elliott, Dexton Wallace, and Jake Hall. The award is given by the Aberdeen Booster Club. They give the scholarship to encourage student athletes to stay involved throughout high school. It is for athletes who not only succeed in sports but also in school. They are dedicated athletes who have participated in three sports for all four years of high school and will graduate with a 3.5 gpa or higher.