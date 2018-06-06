More AFHS seniors make college plans, seniors honored with scholarships, awards

by Daniel Moore
Press Staff Writer
American Falls High School graduated 80 seniors, and saw an increased amount of graduates with plans to further their education.
Before the graduation last week, during a special awards ceremony on Monday, May 14, the school recognized dozens of students for their accomplishments during their senior year and for receiving many local scholarships. …
