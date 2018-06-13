Dianna (Campbell) Marvin

Dianna Lucille (Campbell) Marvin, 72, of American Falls, entered Heaven’s gates on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. She was born to Raymond and Arta (Wheeler) Campbell on Oct. 2, 1945. She was the fifth child of nine children to join the family.

Dianna married the love of her life, Dennis Charles Marvin, on Aug. 8, 1970. They added two lovely daughters to their family, Michelle Lynn in 1971 and Carrie Dawn in 1978. Dianna loved her daughters very much and considered them “her life”.

Dianna is survived by: her daughters, Michelle Marvin of American Falls, and Carrie (Alex) Marvin of Twin Falls; three grandchildren, Amber (Ernie) Vivian, Tristan (Shyna) Marvin, Austyn (Alexus) Kennison; six great-grandchildren, Abigail, Liam, Lauren, Talon, Jaxson, and Daisy Ann Marie; and many nieces and nephews she loved very much.

Her siblings were very special to her and she is survived by: two sisters, Eilene (Dan) Long and Shirley Campbell; and four brothers, Larry (Linda) Campbell, George (Dianne) Campbell, Gerald (Karen) Campbell and Karl Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, her parents, two brothers Eugene (Becky) Campbell and Keith Campbell.

Dianna was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She brought kindness and light to every life she touched. We will all miss her.

A celebration of Dianna’s life will be held on Saturday, June 16, at 2 p.m., at American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison Street. Burial will be at the Falls View Cemetery. A potluck supper will follow at the church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.