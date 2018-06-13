Thanks for hard work

To the editor,

Those in charge of the Aberdeen cemetery are to be complimented on the appearance of the cemetery. I visited over the Memorial Day weekend and was impressed. The grass was watered and weed free, time had been spent going around each stone with a weed eater. The trees surrounding the cemetery were trimmed and neat and the decorative entrance iron work was impressive. Even the field surrounding the yard looked green and productive.

It is heartening in these days of “just getting by” to see that some folks have taken their responsibility seriously. Thanks for a pleasant visit.

I was also able to visit two other cemeteries in the area and there was a remarkable difference in appearance.

Sincerely yours,

Joyce Claunch