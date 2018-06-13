Our City

Written this week by

Councilman Dan Hammond

Spring in Idaho brings dreaded road construction! Several places in Southeast Idaho have construction projects, between Burley and Jerome and North of Fort Hall to Idaho Falls, to name a couple of large ones.

There isn’t anything more frustrating than having to drive through miles of orange cones with absolutely nothing happening. Two-way driving on one side or the other of the interstate is scary. We have to be extra vigilant and careful while driving in these zones.

We are now in the second week of what is known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Driving,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year. In 2017, 90 people died on Idaho’s roadways during that time frame. Since May 25 of this year, Idaho State Police troopers have already investigated nine crashes that resulted in fatalities.

Here in American Falls, we’re repaving several streets, some because of winter disintegration, others, because of necessity. These projects require vigilance of a different kind. Speeding down gravel roads produces large quantities of dust and makes life miserable for nearby residents. It would be the neighborly thing to do to slow down on these streets, not only for safety reasons, but for good neighbor relations.

We know that come fall the projects will stop and then we’ll wait for snow to make things difficult. It is one continual round, so if at all possible please avoid driving on streets during the work and paving process.

I want to give some kudos to our city employees. They work hard and long for our benefit and deserve our thanks and praise. Summer is busy for all the employees and especially the superintendents. Each of our superintendents brings a variety of assets to our city. We appreciate all they do and thank them for their part in making our community a great place to live!

Summer is a particularly difficult time for Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson and the American Falls police department. School is out and there are several young people “running wild” stealing cars, vandalizing property and creating mayhem everywhere. The chief has said the curfew will be strictly enforced and parents will be called to come and get their children if they are apprehended. Please help us curb these problems. If you see anything out of the ordinary, please call the chief and let him know.

For the past several years, I have been judging senior projects at the high school. Caroline Wight is the teacher and coordinator of these projects and does an outstanding job. The projects keep getting better and better. This last May, I was asked to judge three young ladies who had completed their project on cervical cancer. They prepared a quiz to give to ladies and students who participated in their presentation. The results of the quiz were collected before their presentation and then again after. This determined how much the participants had learned from the presentation. The learning curve was amazing! It showed how little the participants new about the problem before the quiz and how much they had learned as a result of the information presented. The three girls were well prepared, articulate and professional in their presentation. All three judges gave them a perfect score. According to Wight, this was the first time that had happened.

I was the only male in the room and they didn’t pause one bit, to use all the correct words to describe the disease and how to combat it. Needless to say I was impressed. The three young ladies did an outstanding job.

Our schools, our citizens, our families, our way of life, our community, our city, our county, make American Falls the best place to live.