Millie Kirby passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 10, 2018. She was born Dec. 12, 1936 in Kansas City, KS.

She married Blaine Kirby and they resided in Aberdeen, ID. They enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with friends.

They had three children: Debbie Hanna (Rusty) of California, David Kirby of Aberdeen, and Doni Chris of Pocatello, ID.

She was preceded in death by: her husband Blaine, son David, and grandson Justin Chris. They had seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The graveside was at 1 p.m. Monday, June 18, at the Aberdeen Cemetery.

