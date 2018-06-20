Pauline Morado

Pauline (Villaseñor) Morado, born March 30, 1947, passed away on June 12, 2018 after losing her battle to cancer.

She is survived by: her husband, Manuel C. Morado; two sisters, Sharee Scott and Betty Sue (Duane) Hedstrom; three daughters, Donna Pulido, Dianna Rosas, Ellen (Gary) Jensen; and two sons, Michael D. Pulido (Danielle) and Manuel Paul Morado (Jenifer). She was preceded in death by both her parents, Archie and Helen Villaseñor, and two brothers, Terry and Johnee Villaseñor.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls, followed by a luncheon at the Aberdeen LDS Church at 3 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.