Thanks for privilege teaching in Aberdeen

To the parents and students of the Aberdeen School District,

Twenty years ago I started a journey here in Aberdeen that would change my life. Since that time I have had the chance to work with and get to know so many of you. It has been an honor and a pleasure to be able to spend so much time here. When I thought about my future I really never thought that I would be writing this letter. As of this fall I will be taking a position with the Pocatello School District. This was a difficult decision for me that is a result of personal and family changes in my life. Before I go I need to thank this district and this community for so many things.

Working at the middle school has been an incredible experience. I have become the teacher I am today because of the amazing administrator who I have been privileged to work for. Mrs. Ann Mennear has been an incredible example of leadership. The teachers and other staff there are an outstanding team. They are phenomenal, caring educators who have made work a fun and happy place. You can trust that they care about and want the best for your children. I will truly miss them all.

I have always been impressed with the wonderful students that I have been able to teach. They are a credit to their parents and this community. I am constantly in awe of the amazing individuals they grow up to be.

Thank you for the support and encouragement that I have always felt here, even for some of my crazier ideas. (And sorry for those of you who did what felt like hundreds of science fair projects.) Thank you to the community for allowing me to know your children. It has been a great privilege to be a part of this district and this community.

Sincerely, Erin Johnson