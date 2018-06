Ella “Ruth” Hawes of Hermiston, OR, was born on July 2, 1928 in Sterling, ID. She died on June 15, 2018 in Hermiston, OR, at the age of 89 years.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at the Aberdeen Cemetery, Aberdeen, ID.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, OR, is in care of arrangements.