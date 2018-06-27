Kathryn “Kathy” Dalke passed away in her home Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Kathy was born in Blackfoot, ID, to Dave and Leona Wilson on Nov. 28, 1950.

She worked at Lamb Weston for over 44 years before retiring in 2015. Many of her passions included being informed on current political issues, science, weather, tracking world-wide earthquakes, flowers, gardening, archeology and astronomy. She especially loved traveling with her husband Blaine to visit their children.

She was preceded in death by both her parents; her daughter, Bonnie Kathleen Lucero; and her late husband, Raymond Allen Brandt.

She is survived by: her husband, Blaine Dalke; her children, Pauline (David) Schultz, Sharon (Rob DeWald) Lucero, Carmen (Dustin) Underwood, Raymond David (Sunshine) Brandt; her grandchildren, Rob, Miranda, Schelbie, Adrielle, Sylvia, Michael, Saharra, Sean, Carson, Jeramiah, Indiana and Aiden; her great-grandchildren, Kelton, Kyah, Preslie, Grayson, Eviana, Maliyah, Brooklyn, Lamar and expectant twins; her extended family—all the Luceros, Brandts and friends who are family; and last but not least her fur babies Harley, Jasmine, Sammy, Sassy, Boots, Fluffy and any other animal that adopted her.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho St. in American Falls and from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, at Powerhouse Christian Fellowship, 2905 Sunbeam Rd. in American Falls. The funeral service will follow at the church at 3 p.m.

The family requests for you to join in the Celebration of Life at Powerhouse Christian Fellowship. Food offerings for potluck should be at the church by 12:30 p.m. The family requests any donations to be made to the Powerhouse Fellowship for their services.

