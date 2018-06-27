Lora Lee (Orders) Smuin

Lora Lee Smuin, 84, went to be with our Lord on Monday, June 18, 2018 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She inspired and amazed many with her determination and grit to keep going and getting out of the house until her last week of life.

She was born in American Falls, ID, on Dec. 23, 1933 to John Reuben Orders and Rachel Forest Noel Orders. She was the youngest of six children.

She was raised on the family farm on Orders Hill, where she loved playing with her dog and riding her horse. She graduated from American Falls High School in 1951. She held various jobs including working at Indian Springs Natatorium, a keypunch operator, a bookkeeper, and a cook for Power County Hospital for 23 years.

She had five children with her first husband, Earl Miller; and two step-sons when she married the love of her life, Joseph Larmie Smuin, on Aug. 27, 1976. She loved being a mother and enjoyed the many activities they were involved in.

She volunteered as a Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader, church secretary and Sunday school superintendent. She was an avid bear collector, enjoyed crocheting, sewing and other various crafts.

For 42 years Lora Lee and Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycling, snowmobiling, four wheeling and going to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Wanda and Katherine; brothers Elden, John (Russell), and Noel; granddaughters Sara and Rebecca; and grandson Jeffrey.

She is survived by: her husband Joe; sons Michael (Denise) Miller, Alan (Susan) Miller, Ron Miller, all from American Falls; step-sons Larry (Jennifer) Smuin and Jerry Smuin, both of Oregon; daughters Shirley (Bill) Burdick of Twin Falls and Roberta (Michael) Remmel of California; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Davis-Rose Mortuary at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 28. Burial will be at the Falls View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local charities.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemorturay.com.