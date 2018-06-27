Budget requests heard from Aberdeen school patrons

Aberdeen School District met in a public hearing on their upcoming school budget Wednesday, June 20, in the district boardroom. Following the budget hearing they held their regular school board meeting. Trustees present were Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner and David Wahlen.

Business manager David Burke gave a brief summary of the budget. He said the beginning balance for the 2018-2019 fiscal year is a little over $1.6 million dollars. The bond payment has reduced from …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!