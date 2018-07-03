Dr. Dale Friesen

Funeral Services for Dr. Dale Wesley Friesen, 71 of Lawrence, KS, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence, KS. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. He passed away following a brief illness on June 26, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Dale was born March 12, 1947 in American Falls, ID, the son of Wilmer and Ellen (Wedel) Friesen, where he was raised on a potato and dairy farm. He was a 1965 graduate of American Falls High School and in 2005, he was inducted into the Heritage Club Hall of Fame by the American Falls Education Foundation as a distinguished alumnus. In 1965 he left the farm and attended Bethel College in North Newton, KS, where he completed his undergraduate studies in biology. He completed medical school and his anesthesiology residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1976.

Dale and Connie were married in 1969 and moved to Lawrence, KS, in 1976 where they raised their two sons. Dale was the founding partner of Lawrence Anesthesia, PA and the first Board Certified MD in Anesthesia in Lawrence, KS. He worked as an Anesthesiologist at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for 39 years, retiring in 2015. Dale was well known for his raging love of Kansas basketball and football, attending most every game for the past 40 years. He adored his wife Connie of 49 years and his two sons. Spending time with and boasting about his four grandchildren brought Dale incredible joy.

Dale’s survivors include, his wife, Connie; sons, Jeff (Amy) and Ryan (Hope) Friesen; four grandchildren, Nathan (17), Hattie (16), Madeline (15), Brynn (13); sister, Margie Chartrand; and step-mother, Laura Friesen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to LMH Endowment Association or KU Endowment Association and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.

