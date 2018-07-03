Lloyd E. Falkner of American Falls, ID, was born on April 16, 1939 in Fairbury, NB, to Louis W. and Mildred M. (White) Falkner. Lloyd passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Lloyd served in the US Army. He retired from Simplot Company after 38 years of service.

Lloyd was an outdoor person who loved to hunt, fish, camp and play horseshoes in tournaments. He got his private pilot license and flew every chance he could.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Anita.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mildred; Lloyd’s first wife, Sharon Horton; sister, Joan Decker; step-son, Steve Hatch.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Laura Anita Falkner; son, David (Janice) Falkner of Redwood City, CA; daughter, Gena Dudley of Pocatello; son, Larron Falkner of Salt Lake City; daughter, Shelly (Shane) Nelson of American Falls; step-son, Ronald (Kari) Hatch of Snellville, GA; brother, Dennis (Jeane) Falkner of Blackfoot.

Honoring his wishes, Lloyd will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, ID. No public services are being planned at this time; however, Military Rites will be offered at a later date. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Lloyd’s tribute wall.