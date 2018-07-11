March 2, 1938 – December 26, 2017 DonEtta Hulkovich was born to Donald Durrant and Naomi Murdoch in Idaho Falls. She was raised in Aberdeen, along with her two older sisters, Coleen and Carma, as well as her younger sister, Arletta, and baby brother, King. DonEtta left home when she was in the 10th grade and moved to American Falls to begin her working life. She loved being on her own and was fiercely independent. She graduated from American Falls High School while working at Rodgers Café to pay for her room and board. It was at the café where she met her husband of 44 years, Fred Hulkovich, whom she loved with heart, temper, and loyalty. He fell for her and her auburn hair and they were married in November 1956. DonEtta loved her daughter, Sandy, and son, Randy. They traveled the state with the Idaho Power mobile crew for several years before settling down in Aberdeen in her childhood house. She loved attending her kids’ events while screaming and applauding in true embarrassing mom fashion. She also loved her grandkids, Sandy and Marty’s three children, Danie, Chelsea, and Cody; as well as Randy’s four children, Ryan, Rhett, Shannon, and Zach. DonEtta truly loved working with people. She always pulled her weight, working at Lamb Weston, the Credit Union, and Treasure’s Meat Packing. She was very competitive and loved to bowl, especially with her children and grandkids, who never beat the master. She also loved bridge and was equally competitive with the ladies in her weekly bridge league. DonEtta passed away on Dec. 26, 2017, 17 years to the day after her much-loved husband. She was surrounded by Christmas lights and family as she went to reunite with her husband, parents, siblings, one niece, and two great-grand nieces. DonEtta went to heaven, but not right away…she never went anywhere without getting her hair done first. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 14, at Aberdeen Cemetery and a Memorial Luncheon will be follow at Noon in Aberdeen at the Presentation of the Lord Catholic Church Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 667 S. 4th W. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!