Manuel Carranza Morado passed on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in Pocatello, ID, after a battle with illness. He was born on Feb. 13, 1955 in Puerto De Animas Jalpon De Sierra, Queretero, Mexico, to Selia Carranza and Simeon Morado Sr. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street in American Falls. A luncheon will be held at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aberdeen building immediately following. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. He is survived by his son, Manuel Paul Morado (Jennifer) and grandsons Julian Daniel Morado and Jakobie Manuel Morado; his daughter Teresa Morado and granddaughter Andrea Hernandez Morado; his stepdaughters Donna Pulido, Ellen Jensen (Gary), Diana Rosas (Jason), and step-son Michael Pulida (Danielle).

