Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Davis Rose Mortuary in American Falls, for Vaughn William Morgan, pioneer entrepreneur, who died Oct. 15, 2017 in Meridian. He was the son of Vaughn E. and Ilah Fifield Morgan. Morgan attended schools in American Falls and graduated from American Falls High School.

He served four years in the Korean Conflict in the USAF. Later, he joined IBM as a typewriter repairman, becoming manager of the Western U.S. region of the company before leaving to become co-founder of Cybertek Computer Products (now part of Computer Sciences Corporation), an early software company, in 1968.

He was an avid skier and photographer. He is survived by sons Steven, Michael and Jeffrey, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also sisters Myrna (Clint) Phillips of Aberdeen, Elaine (Orson) Hess, Caldwell, and Pat (Bill) Roper, American Falls. Military services will be held at Neeley Cemetery.