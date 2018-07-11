Bettilee McPeek Ruff

Bettilee Pauline McPeek Ruff (Ralph) of Aberdeen, ID, passed on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Aberdeen, at the age of 62.

Bettilee was born in American Falls, ID, to George and Ellouise McPeek on Jan. 7, 1956. Bettilee attended school in Aberdeen. She married Eugene Ruff on Jan. 17, 1975 in American Falls.

She is survived by: husband, Eugene; and three daughters, Jennifer (husband Roy Chitwood), Melinda (husband Ricky Schmidtgall), and Charlene Ruff; siblings Michael McPeek, Mary Barker, and Connie Altman; grandchildren, Emily and Allison Chitwood and Chandler and Maddex Schmidtgall.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on July 12, 2018 at the Aberdeen Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.