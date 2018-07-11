Aberdeen is a great town

To all the folks in Aberdeen,

My wife and I are recent members of the Aberdeen community moving here just two years ago. Just last month we witnessed and participated in our second Aberdeen Daze celebration. That was capped off last night when we viewed with our family our first Sportsman’s Park Fourth of July Fireworks celebration. WOW!

Hats off and congratulations to mayor Larry (and his family), the chamber of commerce, and all of you that make these events happen. The fireworks were outstanding. The Aberdeen Daze celebration was indicative of how Aberdeen is a community; a village if you will, where all are a part of versus being a part from.

We are often asked if we miss being in Idaho Falls (our former place of residence). The answer always is: not in the least bit do we miss that.

Certainly, Aberdeen is the small town that could.

Thank you,

Miles Carroll and the entire Carroll family