Darwin K. Park, 85

Darwin K. Park, the son of Joseph and Elva Lavon Kingston Park, passed away peacefully due to a sudden illness on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Darwin was born on Feb. 25, 1933 in Idaho Falls, ID. He had two sisters, Betty and Dorothy, and five brothers, Glen, David, Kieth, Baby, and Gary. He spent most of his youth in Idaho Falls.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On July 23, 1959, he married Ione Lake in Idaho Falls. He’s the parent of five children and a bonus son from a previous marriage. Darwin was a jack of all trades. He was a very caring and ambitious individual who will be missed by all.

Darwin is survived by his wife, Ione; children, Kelly (Vicky) Howell of Ririe, Barbara (Ralph) Hulse of Blackfoot, Allen (Carol) Park of Fargo, ND, Darwin Ray (Sheila) Park of Blackfoot, Suson (Dennis) Schramm of Blackfoot; brother, Gary (Susan) Park of Kemmerer, WY; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; two sisters; and son, Darryle Ray Park.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, July 14, at the Lakeview LDS Church. Family will visit with friends and family for one hour prior to the service at the church. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!