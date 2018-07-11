Aberdeen school receives fresh fruit, vegetable grant

Aberdeen Elementary School was awarded a grant for $17,684.67 to receive fresh fruits and vegetables during the coming school year. They are among 121 schools across Idaho that received grants thanks to state-administrated grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost …

