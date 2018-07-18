Aberdeen School District Full Paraprofessional/Bus Driver

The Aberdeen School District is seeking to hire a Full Paraprofessional/Bus Driver. State Retirement benefits and health insurance package provided. Applicant must have a two year degree or pass a competency test for the Paraprofessional position. The Bus Driver position requires a Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Application and full job description can be obtained from the District Office or by calling 208-397-4113. Employment contingent upon clearance of background check. EOE Closing date for positions will be until filled.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!